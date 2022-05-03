‘I’m angry’: Incensed Elizabeth Warren calls on Senate to protect Roe v Wade

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed her feelings of anger over a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would end the federal legalisation of abortion in the United States.

She told a reporter that Republicans have been “plotting for decades” and “cultivating the Supreme Court Justices so they could have a majority on the bench”, in order to be able to overturn Roe v Wade.

“69 per cent of people want Roe v. Wade to maintain the law of the land”, Warren said.

