'I'm A Woman Not Parcel' Alia Bhatt Slams Publication For Fake Reports About Ranbir Kapoor Picking Her Up From UK

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor sent fans, media and the internet into a frenzy as they announced their pregnancy on Monday morning. Following the announcement, media publications went crazy with speculations and reports. One publication reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be going to United Kingdom to pick up Alia Bhatt who is shooting there for her upcoming Hollywood venture. Alia has now taken to her Instagram and slammed the publication for spreading fake news.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a screenshot of a media publication’s report that read, “Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home.” The actress slammed the publication and wrote that she is a woman not a parcel.

She wrote, “Meanwhile we still live in some peoples heads we still live in some patriarchal world .. fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman not a parcel!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctors certification as well 🙂 This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archake way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready.”

