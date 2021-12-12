I’m a Celebrity: Who will win 2021 competition as final episode airs tonight

The 21st series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is finally coming to an end, with the finale set to air tonight (12 December).

Over the course of the competition, the long-running ITV reality show has faced contestants dropping out due to illness and episodes being cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

The series is being held for the second year running in Gwrych Castle, Wales, due to the pandemic.

After ex-footballer David Ginola was voted off the show during last night’s episode (11 December), only three contestants remain: former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, and actors Danny Miller and Simon Gregson.

Miller, best known for playing Aaron Dingle on the soap Emmerdale, is currently the bookmakers’ favourite to win tonight.

Oddschecker.com lists the best odds of Miller winning as 5/4, at time of writing.

Gregson, meanwhile, is the second favourite, with odds of 2/1. The actor is best known for playing Steve McDonald on Coronation Street.

Bridge is, per the bookies, the least likely to be crowned queen of the castle, with odds of 4/1.

I’m a Celebrity concludes at 9pm on ITV tonight, and is also available to stream on ITV Hub.

