I’m a Celebrity viewers have taken to social media to express their horror at the trials in the 2021 finale.

The remaining three celebrities – The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson – all took part in their final trials of the series in order to win their first delicious meal for three weeks.

Miller’s trial involved sitting on a chair with a large transparent helmet placed on top of his head.

Critters, such as cockroaches, were added into the helmet every two minutes.

Gregson’s eating trial, meanwhile, saw him munching on pigs’ eyes and a cow’s vagina, among other delicacies.

And Bridge’s task was to lie inside a tomb for 10 minutes with 50 snakes for company.

See the best of the reactions below.

The winner of I’m a Celebrity 2021 will be crowned tonight.

As the finale kicked off, Miller was the bookmakers’ favourite to win. Gregson was the second favourite and Bridge was the third.

Whoever wins will be taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher, who won the show last year and was the first ever Queen of the Castle.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link I’m a Celebrity viewers absolutely horrified by trials in 2021 finale