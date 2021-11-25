I’m a Celebrity: The ingenious trick contestants use to make sure private conversations aren’t broadcast

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants may have to face vomit-inducing meals and creepy insects, but perhaps their biggest trial is a total lack of privacy.

From the moment they appear on the series, their every move is scrutinised by ITV’s cameras. Campmates have to mind their every word – lest it end up broadcast to the nation on that night’s episode.

However, previous contestants have devised a way to make sure any private conversations never make it to broadcast.

Last season’s contestant Shane Richie came up with the idea to sing well-known songs in the middle of the conversation.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, fellow campmate Jordan North said: “Before we went in, we were told not to sing any songs by Queen, The Beatles or Disney.

“If we were having a conversation that we didn’t want on air, we’d get someone in the background to sing ‘I Want To Break Free’ or ‘Hey Jude’,” he said.

This year, the celebrities competing on I’m a Celebrity include former Newcastle footballer David Ginola, presenter Richard Madeley, and Strictly Come Dancing star Arlene Phillips.

Earlier today, Madeley was taken to hospital after falling ill partway through his time on the show.

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm every day except Saturday on ITV.

