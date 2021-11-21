The RSPCA has called on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to stop using live animals in their Bushtucker Trials.

The ITV competition series returns to our screens on Sunday (21 November), with a new series of contestants competing in a selection of gruelling challenges, many of which involve being surrounded by swarms of insects or larger animals such as rats.

In a statement shared ahead of the series premiere, the RSPCA’s chief executive Chris Sherwood said that they feared the show would continue using “anti-animal Bushtucker Trials” as part of the show.

“Sadly, we know the next few weeks will likely see many live animals on our TV screens put in situations that could compromise their welfare for a quick laugh,” the group said.

“We’ve urged the production company behind I’m a Celebrity to think again and entertain the animal-loving UK public without resorting to anti-animal Bushtucker Trials.”

They added: “Last year in North Wales, we saw animals, including snakes, bearded dragons and toads, put in very concerning situations; while insects were routinely at risk of being crushed and killed.”

In response, ITV said that they had reconfirmed their safety procedures in place from last year regarding the use of animals on the show.

“The team at I’m a Celebrity have many years of experience in producing the show and have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with animal welfare law. Welfare and safety is always our primary priority.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.

Source Link I’m a Celebrity: RSCPA urges ITV to stop ‘anti-animal’ Bushtucker Trials as show returns