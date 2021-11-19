I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2021 series

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens this weekend, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.

The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.

Among those heading to the castle are Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips, while Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson are reported to be joining a couple of days in as wildcard contestants.

You can see the full list of contestants here.

Ahead of the show starting, bookmakers have been sharing their thoughts on who’s most likely to win I’m a Celebrity 2021.

At the top of the list, we have The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller.

See the full list of current odds from Ladbrokes below:

Danny Miller – 4/1

Frankie Bridge – 4/1

Simon Gregson – 6/1

David Ginola – 7/1

Louise Minchin – 7/1

Richard Madeley – 9/1

Adam Woodyatt – 10/1

Kadeena Cox – 16/1

Naughty Boy – 16/1

Snoochie Shy – 16/1

Matty Lee – 20/1

Arlene Phillips – 25/1

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.

