I’m a Celebrity: Frankie Bridge reveals how husband Wayne helped her prepare for show

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Frankie Bridge has revealed how her husband Wayne helped her prepare for the show.

The Saturdays singer is one of the 10 famous faces on the original 2021 line-up, following in the footsteps of her footballer husband who competed on the 2016 series.

Ahead of the show’s launch, Frankie said that her series was a “completely different kettle of fish” from her husband’s as he had filmed in Australia, while this year’s competition is taking place at Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year.

“He’s tried to [teach] me how to light a fire because I am useless,” Frankie said of Wayne, who she married in 2014.

“We have a fire here where I’m staying and it’s like a full-time job. The last two nights I’ve given up and sat in my coat in the house because I can’t stay on top of it.”

She added that Wayne had told her to “enjoy it”, saying: “He absolutely loved it and has wanted me to do it ever since he did it. We’re quite competitive so I just want to make sure I get to [final challenge] the cyclone because he never got a chance to do it.”

In Sunday (21 November) night’s opening episode of I’m a Celebrity, Frankie was voted by the public to take part in the Turrets of Terror challenge alongside Richard Madeley.

She triumphed over the Good Morning Britain presenter, taking the red team to the castle while the other team spent the night on minimal rations in the Castle Clink.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.

