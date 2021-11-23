I’m a Celebrity: Frankie Bridge excites viewers with unexpected Saturdays revelation

Frankie Bridge has excited I’m a Celebrity viewers with a revelation about The Saturdays.

The pop star joined this year’s edition of the ITV show on Sunday (21 November), and is currently one of the favourites to win.

She shot to fame as part of S Club Juniors before joining The Saturdays, with whom she had chart success thanks to songs “Up”, “Issues” and Depeche Mode cover “Just Can’t Get Enough”.

The British-Irish group released a flurry of singles between 2008 and 2014, which was the year they released a greatest hits album and embarked on what would be their final tour.

It has long been believed that the band parted ways– however Bridge revealed in the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity that they never officially split, telling her camp mates: “We never officially broke up.”

This has now caused viewers to call upon the band, whose members include Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White, to reunite for a comeback

“Frankie signalling a Saturday’s reunion there,” one excited viewer wrote, with another adding: “Frankie saying The Saturdays never officially split up, so comeback tour next year?”

Frankie Bridge is one of the contestants on this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’

One other added: “I’m gonna need someone to ask Frankie Bridge about a The Saturdays reunion asap.”

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV.

