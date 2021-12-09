I’m a Celebrity elimination result: Who was the latest star to leave the ITV show?

The fifth contestant to leave I’m a Celebrity 2021 has been named.

Hosts Ant and Dec joined the stars in the Gwrych Castle camp to reveal who received the lowest amount of votes.

With just three days to go until the final, the finishing line is in sight – but Louise Minchin won’t be there.

Minchin became the fifth celebrity to leave the show, following on from former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy and music producer and rapper Naughty Boy.

Minchin, the former presenter of BBC Breakfast, lasted 17 days on the ITV show.

“I didn’t want to go home but now I’m going home, I’m super excited,” she told Ant and Dec after leaving the camp.

Minchin left BBC Breakfast in September after two decades of working on the news programme.

Addressing this, the broadcaster said: “I finished something amazing – I’ve always wanted to do this show so this seemed like a really good year to do it. I’ve learnt so much about myself.”

Louise Minchin has been voted off ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Minchin said she’s “disappointed” that all the girls are being voted off, adding that she wants Saturdays pop star Frankie Bridge to “go win it”.

Bridge remains on the show alongside Danny Miller, David Ginola, Adam Woodyatt, Matty Lee and Simon Gregson

The I’m a Celebrity final will air on 12 December at 9pm on ITV .

