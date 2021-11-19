Caitlyn Jenner has let slip a secret about the eating challenges on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! : all the food the contestants have to eat – from animal genitals to eyeballs – are “purified”.

The TV personality and former Olympic athlete appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Friday 19 November), where she reflected on her time in the competition in 2019.

Jenner, who ate a cow’s eyeball in one challenge, said: “I asked the doctor there, ‘Is any of this stuff going to make you sick?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely not, it’s all been purified, it’s all been taken care of. It may taste terrible but just think of it as a really good protein shake.’”

She added: “And I went, ‘OK, if I have that attitude I can get it down as a good protein shake.’ I had to drink this vomit stuff, that was the hardest part for me.”

The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.

Among those heading to the castle are Richard Madeley and Arlene Phillips, while Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson are reported to be joining a couple of days in as wildcard contestants.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins Sunday 21 November at 9pm on ITV.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link I’m a Celebrity: Caitlyn Jenner lets slip secret about eating challenges