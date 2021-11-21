I’m a Celebrity 2021: What time does the new series start?

The launch date for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been announced.

ITV previously held back from announcing the details of the latest series, but the online schedules have revealed exactly when the first episode will arrive.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 will begin this Sunday (21 November), with a bumper episode airing from 9pm to 10.40pm.

The latest set of celebrities participating in the series have been announced.

They include Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about potential Bushtucker Trials.

Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips are also joining the series.

The ITV schedules reveal when ‘I’m a Celebrity’ returns

Ant and Dec will return to present the series, which will run into December.

Last year’s series was won by Giovanna Fletcher, whose husband, McFly star Tom Fletcher, is currently one of the favourites to win this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

