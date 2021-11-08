I’m a Celebrity 2021 line-up ‘revealed’ as stars begin arriving in Wales

The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been “revealed”.

ITV is yet to officially announce which stars will take part in the 2021 series, but The Sun shared the full list online – and have a history of getting it completely right.

Leading the charge of celebrities, who have been photographed arriving at the show’s Wales set, is said to be pop star Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in The Saturdays. Regular

Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley has also signed up to the show, weeks after revealing the news live on-air.

Soap stars Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale in EastEnders), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald in Coronation Street) and Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) are also said to be taking part.

Athlete Kadeena Cox, who won multiple gold medalsat the Paralympics in 2016, is also slated to participate, alongside diver Matty Lee. who secured a gold medal for Team HB at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley.

Following in the footsteps of Ian Wright is said to be football star David Ginola, while, music wise, Rudimental star DJ Locksmith and rapper Naughty Boy are also being reported as contestants.

Naughty Boy – real name Shahid Khan – was set to appear in 2020 before dropping out; he was replace by eventual runner-up Jordan North.

‘EastEnders’ star Adam Woodyatt is set to enter ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (Getty Images)

Having just departed BBC Breakfast, Louise Minchin is said to have signed up to the show alongside former Strictly judge Arlene Philips, who, at 78, would be the oldest contestant to date.

Rounding out this year’s “leaked” contestants is BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ, Snoochie Shy.

The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Wales for its most recent series, as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.

The celebrities who do take part will be arriving at the show’s Gwrych Castle campsite ahead of the expected launch date of mid-November.

Frankie Bridge is currently the favourite to win ‘I’m a Celebrity 2021’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

While unconfirmed, I’m a Celebrity is expected to return to ITV on 21 November. Find out more about the rumoured contestants here.

