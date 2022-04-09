Illinois man guilty of murder for shooting deputy at hotel

Posted on April 9, 2022 0

A jury convicted a man of a federal murder charge Friday in the shooting death of a northern Illinois sheriff’s deputy.

Floyd E. Brown, 42 of Springfield, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Jacob Keltner, attempted murder of a federal officer, assault and weapons charges. He was acquitted of first-degree murder.

The 35-year-old Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a U.S. Marshal’s Service fugitive task force serving Brown an arrest warrant when he was killed on March 7, 2019. Brown was wanted in a string of downstate burglaries.

Brown testified Thursday, admitting he shot his AK-47 assault rifle through his hotel room door after he heard the sound of a gun being cocked when the task force knocked on the door.

Prosecutors said he then jumped from a third-floor window and shot Keltner, who was positioned outside.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Illinois man guilty of murder for shooting deputy at hotel