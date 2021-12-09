‘I’ll knock him out’: Tyson Fury responds after Dillian Whyte fight is ordered

Tyson Fury has promised a swift knockout of Dillian Whyte after the WBC finally ordered the world heavyweight title bout between the two Britons.

Whyte has been pursuing a shot against Fury for several years and was made the WBC’s top-ranked contender after avenging his defeat against Alexander Povetkin in a rematch earlier this year.

Asked about the prospect of defending his belt against Whyte, Fury told Behind The Gloves. “How many days has he been my mandatory? One! So welcome to the big GK [Gypsy King] world.

“I’ve known Dillian a long time, we go back a long way and he’s improved a lot over the last few years. But the outcome will always be the same, I’ll knock him out if that fight happens.”

Fury’s camp are still hopeful of instead facing Oleksandr Usyk next spring for the undisputed heavyweight title, with Anthony Joshua reportedly willing to agree to a step-aside deal.

A clause in Joshua’s contract to face Usyk guaranteed the Briton an immediate rematch in the event he lost, and talks are said to be ongoing over an agreement that would instead see Joshua face the winner out of Fury and Usyk.

“You’ll have to speak to my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum because I don’t get involved in dates and that sort of thing,” Fury said. “Get the date, whatever it says I’ll train for that fight and I’ll turn up.

“I love fighting in Vegas, I’m an adopted Las Vegas person, they call me ‘Las Vegas T’, but if it’s going to be in England that’s fantastic.

“If it’s not, there’s not much I can do about it because you’ve got the promoters who are going to put the fight on wherever it’s going to be.”

