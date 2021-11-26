Ilhan Omar brands Lauren Boebert’s ‘made-up’ story about their elevator ride ‘anti-Muslim bigotry’

Ilhan Omar has hit back at Lauren Boebert’s “anti-Muslim bigotry” over an allegedly made up story the Republican told a crowd on Thanksgiving, about an interaction with Ms Omar at the Capitol building.

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalised. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation,” wrote Ms Omar on Twitter on Thursday evening.

In a “Thanksgiving” video, pro-gun Republican Ms Boebert took to the stage, where she told a story to a crowd about meeting Ms Omar at the Capitol.

“So the other night on the House floor was not my first jihad squad moment. So I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers. And he and I are – we’re leaving the Capitol. We’re going back to my office and we get in the elevator, and I see a Capitol Police officer running hurriedly to the elevator,” Ms Boebert said in the footage shared by @PatriotTakes on Twitter.

“I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching … the door’s shutting, like I can’t – I can’t open it – like, what’s happening? I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. I said, ‘Well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,’” said Ms Boebert to laughter from the crowd.

Ms Omar has since said the incident above did not happen, and it was “made up”.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout,” wrote the Minnesota representative on Twitter.

Commentators have called for Ms Boebert to receive indictment for her “pure anti-Muslim bigotry”. CNN’s Jake Tapper said this “is completely contrary to what the USA is supposed to stand for”.

Democrat representative for Missouri, Cori Bush, condemned Ms Boebert’s “despicable abuse” and Congress for letting actions like this go “unchecked”.

“Capitol Hill is a toxic work environment for Muslim members and staff when bigots routinely spew racist, Islamophobic vitriol unchecked and with no consequence,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Congresswoman, we love you, and we pray for your well-being and protection from this despicable abuse.”

It’s not the first time Ms Boebert has been called into question over Islamophobic comments she’s made about Ms Omar.

“The ‘Jihad Squad’ member from Minnesota has paid her husband –and not her brother-husband, the other one – has paid over a million dollars in campaign funds,” Ms Boebert said about Ms Omar in the House of Representative. “This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs committee while praising terrorists.”

Ms Omar responded: “Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates and defiles the House of Representatives.”

The Independent has contacted Ms Omar and Ms Boebert for further comment

