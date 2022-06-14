With temperatures set to rise this week, the summer sales are really starting to hot up. And here to help spruce up our living spaces for much, much less is furniture (and meatball) extraordinaire, Ikea.

The Swedish brand really needs no introduction – whether you love or loathe the nifty, ready-to-assemble products, their affordability cannot be denied.

And now, prices are plummeting even further with the start of the brand’s colossal summertime sale – expect up to 50 per cent off until 10 July, meaning there’s stellar savings to be snapped up across everything from sofas and storage to beds and rugs.

Whether you’re sprucing up the kids’ bedroom, re-working your WFH setup or re-vamping the patio or garden space ahead of summertime gatherings, there’s plenty to browse.

To save you clicking through the hundreds (yes, hundreds) of deals, we’ve scoured what’s on offer for the creme de la creme, but make sure to snap these offers up sharpish as we’re predicting they will sell out fast.

Ikea skjånes upholstered storage bed with headboard, velvet: Was £950, now £649, Ikea.com

When it comes to plush materials, there’s nothing quite as luxurious as velvet. Pair it with a deep forest green shade and you’re off to an opulent start. This storage bed is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, with pull-out drawers beneath the mattress and a statement head and footboard. This looks like a dream to sink into, and with 31 per cent off, you’ll sleep even easier.

Ikea boaxel shelving unit: Was £131, now £95, Ikea.com

Opting for wall-mounted storage is a nifty way to save space, which is why this shelving unit would come in handy for smaller flats. Now reduced by 27 per cent, it can house clothes, shoes or books. It also won the top spot in our best modular shelving unit review, so you’re in good hands here. How to mount the unit will depend on the type of wall you have and if you’re unsure, Ikea recommends asking your local hardware store for tips.

Ikea duvet cover and pillowcase, tile pattern/turquoise: Was £25, now £9, Ikea.com

Fun but grown-up, this colourful duvet and pillow case set is perfect for a little one’s bedroom. Using sustainably grown cotton, the print is also created with a less water intensive printing method. Parents can also rest assured knowing the fabric is entirely safe for little snoozers.

Ikea söderhamn chaise longue, finnsta turquoise: Was £325, now £250, Ikea.com

You can save more than 20 per cent on this two-tone turquoise chaise lounge right now. Made with cotton and polyester, its offers a clean and contemporary design with a low silhouette for a relaxed look and feel.

Ikea basket, dark brown: Was £8, now £4: Ikea.com

Rattan’s reign over our homes sees no sign of waning, and here Ikea has tapped into the trend with its understated dark brown offering.

Handwoven and perfect for books, keys and other bits and bobs, the storage basket can find its home in the bathroom too, as it’s able to withstand the damp.

Ikea LED lighting chain with 12 bulbs, battery-operated/outdoor white: Was £13, now £8, Ikea.com

As the weather warms up and days draw long, prepare for alfresco summer evenings with these cosy lights. Battery operated, they offer a low maintenance way to inject a warm, homely glow both indoors and out. With 38 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Ikea lagkapten/tillslag desk, white/dark blue: Was £65, now £45, Ikea.com

Elevate your home office with this two part desk which, in a smart white and blue colourway, is touted as being strong but lightweight, perfect if you’re prone to scooting your desk around for a change of scenery.

Most home office desks will set you back way above £100, so snapping this one up as less than £50 is a serious bargain.

Ikea kvissle desk organiser: Was £15, now £9, Ikea.com

You know what they say – tidy desk, tidy mind – and this understated white and cork offering is on hand to help you stick to it. Whether you’re working at home or at the office, there’s space for everything from USB sticks to pens or notebooks.

Ikea heilgard throw, handmade/pink: Was 25, now £5, Ikea.com

Home interiors’s answer to dopamine dressing, this uplifting throw is both handmade and dazzling in a bold pink hue. Owing to the tassels it’s sure to add some interest to lacustre living rooms or bedrooms, while the cotton is said to be soft and machine washable.

Ikea liervik bed frame, white/luröy, standard king: Was £170, now £99, Ikea.com

Inject a little romanticism into your boudoir with this swirling bed frame design. With a verstaile white colourway and plenty of room underneath for storage, this is another clever space saver, with a high headboard for extra drama (and space to prop copious pillows during a Netflix binge).

