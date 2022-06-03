IIFA 2022: When And Where To Watch, List Of Nominees, Date, Performers And More

After witnessing a series of international award shows, get ready to see some of your favourite desi-superstars shine on the prestigious red carpet of the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA Awards). With Covid-19 pandemic delaying the award show by two years, the stage is all set and popular names from the Hindi film industry like Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor, and many others are all set to make their presence felt at the much-awaited event.

When and Where is the event taking place?

The 22nd edition of IIFA is all set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event will be held on June 3 and 4.

Where can you catch all the action?

While Salman Khan will be joined by Maniesh Paul and Ritesh Deshmukh on the main night (June 4), Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in action as hosts at the prestigious event. And according to various reports, you can catch all the action on Colors channel as they are reported to be IIFA’s satellite partner.

List of performers at IIFA 2022

Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar are reported to perform on the main night (June 4). While the list of performers on IIFA Rocks include Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Yo Yo Honey Singh and many others.

Complete list of nominees

Best Film Award

Shershaah

The Film

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

Best Actor Award (Male)

Ranveer Singh (’83)

Vicky Kaushal ( Sardar Udham)

Siddharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

Best Actor Award (Female)

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Kiara Advani (Shershaah)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Many other awards like Best Direction, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Debutant of the Year, and many others will also be presented at IIFA 2022.

