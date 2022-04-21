Iggy Azalea hits out at American Airlines for selling her seats ‘while the gate was still open’

Iggy Azalea has criticised American Airlines for allegedly leaving her stranded at the Miami airport while she was travelling with her two-year-old son Onyx.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old rapper shared a warning for families planning to fly with the airlines on Twitter.

“I wanted to tell any families booking travel be careful flying with young kids on @AmericanAir I was flying with my son and they sold our seats while the gate was still open, then refused to take our bags off the plane although every other flight was sold out for that night,” Azalea wrote.

“I explained why stranding me is one thing but taking a baby’s luggage is pretty s***,” she added. “There’s stuff he really needs. They do not care.”

“Lucky I booked a different airline but the average person would’ve been a** out and f***ed I so just wanted to warn other moms… Be careful!”

American Airlines responded to Azalea’s tweet, writing: “We love having families travel with us and would like to dig a little more into what happened. Please DM us to verify your record locator.”

A couple of Azalea’s followers also replied to her tweet with similar travel stories with the US airline.

“I will never book AmericanAir again. Especially after all of the mess-ups on my last flight and refusing to seat me next to my two-year-old. They have yet to respond to me about this,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “This happened to me too! It was before Covid. They bumped me while I was still in the air and I went to the gate for my connecting flight anyways hoping to board but they gave my seat to someone on standby who was standing next to me! Like you said, I was stuck overnight.”

“We had this exact same thing happen to us connecting in Miami going to the Nassau last June via AA,” another person wrote.

“[They] closed the gate early, no announcement and said were sold out until five days later! For luggage, they sent us all around the airport only to find out they sent it ahead.”

The Independent has reached out to American Airlines for a comment on the incident.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Iggy Azalea hits out at American Airlines for selling her seats ‘while the gate was still open’