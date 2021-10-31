‘If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails’: Boris Johnson warns as climate summit kicks off

Boris Johnson has issued a frank warning about the prospects of global leaders tackling the climate emergency, saying: “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails”.

The prime minister’s gloomy remarks — as the Cop26 summit kicks off — came as he described current commitments from countries across the globe as “drops in a rapidly warming ocean”.

Mr Johnson also admitted a net zero pledge inserted in the G20 communique — pledging to only “enhance when necessary” plans to cut carbon emissions by 2030 — was vague, when challenged at a press conference.

Marking the end of the G20 summit in Rome, he said that the Cop26 target of keeping global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5C degrees above pre-industrial levels “hangs in the balance”.

“I must be clear if Glasgow fails then the whole thing fails,” he said. “The Paris Agreement will have crumpled at the first reckoning”.

He said that agreement is currently “just a piece of paper”, adding: “We need to fill that piece of paper, to populate it with real progress and I know that humanity has in it the power to rise to the challenge.”

Asked about the prospects of making progress as representatives from around 200 countries in Glasgow, the prime minister told a press conference it depended on the will, the courage, the leadership of everyone in the room”.

