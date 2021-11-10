Idris Elba teases upcoming Luther movie

Idris Elba has given fans a teaser of the upcoming Luther movie with two behind-the-scenes pictures.

Posting a picture on Twitter of a clapperboard, Elba confirmed that filming of the project has begun.

The movie spin-off was announced earlier this year and will be distributed by Netflix with the BBC remaining as a producer.

Elba also posted a picture of Luther’s signature coat along with the caption “Oi… I’m back!”

Joining Elba in the film are Andy Serkis and Widows star Cynthia Erivo. They are both reported to be playing villains, with Erivo portraying a nemesis of the title character.

Series creator Neil Cross has returned as screenwriter, while the film will be directed by Jamie Payne, who worked on the show’s fifth season.

Earlier this year, Elba commented on what a movie would mean for the character: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

It is not yet known if any of the other actors from the show, such as Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson, will have any involvement in the film.

Rumours of a spin-off movie have circulated ever since 2011 but were only confirmed this September by Netflix.

No release date has yet been announced.

