‘Idolatry of violence’: AOC attacks ‘pro life’ GOP over Texas school shooting

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has attacked “pro-life” Republicans for inaction on gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that killed 14 students and a teacher.
The congresswoman from New York took to Twitter to slam those GOP politicians more concerned with overturning abortion rights than protecting American citizens from gun violence.
“There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end,” she tweeted.
