Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has attacked “pro-life” Republicans for inaction on gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that killed 14 students and a teacher.

The congresswoman from New York took to Twitter to slam those GOP politicians more concerned with overturning abortion rights than protecting American citizens from gun violence.

“There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end,” she tweeted.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Idolatry of violence’: AOC attacks ‘pro life’ GOP over Texas school shooting