Idaho police officer’s chilling response to fatally shooting man in mental health crisis

Posted on June 19, 2022 0

An Idaho police deputy had a chilling response to fatally shooting a knife-wielding man, whose family had called for help as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brittany Brokop shot Michael Trappett in Orafino, Idaho, on 31 January.

“Guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” she told a colleague just minutes later, in a clip caught on bodycam footage. “Me too,” her colleague responded. “But we didn’t have a choice.”

Brokop didn’t lose her gun, and both officers returned to duty in May.

