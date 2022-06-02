ICYMI 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Stars Mona Singh (40) As Aamir Khan's (57) Mother And Twitter Is Not Having It!

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been the talk of the town since its inception and now with the trailer finally out and the movie all set to release later this year, the film has been trending on social media due to various reasons. But the latest one to grab everyone’s attention is the casting of Mona Singh (40) as the mother of Aamir Khan (57). While the film has come under the scanner due to inappropriate age casting issue, the makers are now facing the heat as netizens take to social media, raising concerns regarding the film’s casting.

While many people on Reddit pointed out how Bollywood has been casting younger actors with makeup and wigs rather than hiring older actors, Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is an official remake of Tom Hanks 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’, has also joined the list.

#MonaSingh who is about 15years younger to #AamirKhan is playing his Mother in #LaalSinghChaddha . — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) May 31, 2022

#MonaSingh who is younger than #AmirKhan more than 17 years smaller than him .In Spite of that she is playing her mother .So what about senior Actors they do not deserve any work so shameful for this film #LaalSinghChaddha — mohd Hakimji (@MohdHakimji) May 31, 2022

Earlier this year, actress Shefali Shah opened up about playing her senior Akshay Kumar’s mother in 2005 film ‘Waqt: The Race Against Time’. During the media interaction, she even revealed that it was Amitabh Bachchan’s suggestion to cast her in the concerned role. Read more about it here.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is currenrtly scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. Apart from Mona Singh and Aamir Khan, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in significant roles.

SEE ALSO: ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trailer: Netizens Troll Aamir Khan For Having Same Expression In All His Movies

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ICYMI 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Stars Mona Singh (40) As Aamir Khan's (57) Mother And Twitter Is Not Having It!