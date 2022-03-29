ICON Park: Seat was locked in teenager’s rollercoaster ride death, accident report says

The seat of the teenager who died falling from an amusement park ride in Florida was locked, an accident report has said.

On Thursday, 14-year-old Tyre Simpson died after falling from the FreeFall drop tower.

The tower takes riders 430 feet (131 metres) into the air and then drops down at up to 75 mph, according to Orlando’s ICON Park.

Tyre came out of the seat when magnets began slowing down the ride as riders were descending, the report, based on staff witnesses, stated.

“Harness was still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped,” the report said, according to CNN. The report was compiled by the Fair Rides unit at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The three witnesses named in the report are all members of staff.

There are suggestions that Tyre may have been too large for the ride. His father, Yarnell Sampson, told CNN that “my son was 6’5 (196cm), 340” lbs (154kg). “So, he’s a big guy.”

More follows…

