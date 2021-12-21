Iceland has launched a penny sale for its Christmas vegetables just in time for the festive holiday.

The supermarket’s deal applies to all of its fresh and frozen vegetables that are priced at £1 or under.

Shoppers will be able to snap up their veg for 1p per pack when they buy three packs online.

Items included in the deal are Iceland Carrots (£0.79, 880g),Iceland Sprouts (£1.00, 900g), Iceland Parsnips (£0.79, 660g), all of which can be used in a traditional Christmas meal.

Customers just need to add three packs of their chosen Christmas vegetables to their online basket and enter the code “ICE1VEG” when they checkout to receive their discount.

The sale starts on Monday 20 December and lasts until the end of the day on Tuesday 21 December.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “Christmas has become more important than ever this year, with families having lost out on precious time together last time around. That’s why we’re delighted to support our customers by cutting the costs of their festive feasts whilst also releasing a further 180,000 delivery slots between now and Christmas Eve.

“It isn’t just about winning the battle for the cheapest supermarket veg – we wanted to make sure that everyone is able to have a brilliant Christmas with their loved ones without having to worry about the monetary hangover that often follows.

“With supermarket delivery slots impossible to come by in time for Christmas, and other supermarkets having to cancel pre-booked slots, Iceland is pulling out all the stops to ensure it can get deliveries to as many families as possible in time for Christmas by releasing 180,000 delivery slots, available to book between now and Christmas Eve.”

If you’re struggling to get a delivery spot, you can check out supermarket opening times over the festive period here.

Source Link Iceland is selling Christmas vegetables for 1p per pack