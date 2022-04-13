Iceland cuts costs of vegetables to 1p – here’s the code to use online

Iceland supermarket is selling reduced price vegetables for just 1p per pack, to help customers struggling with the cost of living crisis.

All vegetables included in the deal will be available until 11pm on Thursday 14 April, and will have best before dates falling after Easter Sunday.

For online customers, the offer can be redeemed by entering the code “ICE1VEG” at the checkout.

Vegetables available for 1p include broccoli florets, mushrooms, baby new potatoes, green beans, battered onion rings, mini corn cobs, carrot batons, sliced mixed peppers and many more.

The move follows the supermarket’s Christmas price drop last year, which proved a success.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland said: “Our 1p vegetable sale was so popular at Christmas, especially when so many other supermarkets hike up the prices of their roast ingredients, that we decided this was a no-brainer to run it again this Easter.

“If we can help people who are feeling the pinch right now to save a few vital pennies while enjoying the same amazing quality of vegetables, then we’ll have done our job of being the supermarket that shoppers can rely on.”

Prices are currently rising at the fastest rate in 30 years, and in the 12 months to March the inflation rate rose to seven per cent, the highest it’s been since 1992.

The slashed price supermarket deal includes 40 products, spanning both fresh and frozen produce.

Here’s the full list of vegetables reduced to 1p.

Iceland Closed Cup Mushrooms, 300g, £0.99

Iceland Onions, 1kg, £1.00

Iceland Red Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Baby New Potatoes with Herb Butter, 360g, £1.00

Iceland Line Onions, 3 pack, £1.00

Iceland Mash Potato, 400g, £1.00

Iceland Garlic, 4 pack, £1.00

Iceland Stew Pack, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Green Beans, 220g, £1.00

Iceland Chestnut Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Kale, 200g, £1.00

Iceland Sugar Snap Peas, 150g, £1.00

Iceland Large Flat Mushrooms, 250g, £1.00

Iceland Cut Soup Vegetables, 320g, £1.00

Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £1.00

Iceland Battered Onion Rings, 670g, £0.99

Iceland Mixed Veg, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Broccoli Florets, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Supersweet Sweetcorn, 700g, £1.00

Iceland Diced Onions, 650g, £1.00

Iceland Very Fine Whole Green Beans, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Cauliflower Florets, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Country Mix, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Button Sprouts, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Mixed Pepper, 650g, £1.00

Iceland Baby Carrots, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Floret & Carrot Mix, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Petit Pois Peas, 600g, £1.00

Iceland Whole Leaf Spinach, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Casserole Vegetables, 1kg, £1.00

Iceland Floret Mix, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Garlic, 100g, £1.00

Iceland Tenderstem Broccoli, 180g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Green Beans, 900g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Ginger, 75g, £1.00

Lockwoods Mushy Peas, 907g, £1.00

Iceland Chopped Coriander, 75g, £1.00

Iceland Mini Corn Cobs, 625g, £0.99

Iceland Chopped Chilli, 75g, £1.00

Iceland Sliced Mushrooms, 500g, £1.00

Iceland Garden Peas, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Carrot & Swede Mash, 450g, £1.00

Iceland Carrot Batons, 800g, £1.00

Iceland Butternut Squash, 500g, £1.00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Iceland cuts costs of vegetables to 1p - here’s the code to use online