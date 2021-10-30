Ice Cube has walked away from a $9m (£6.5m) film role salary after “declining a request from producers to get vaccinated,” a report has claimed.

The NWA rapper and actor was set to star in the Sony comedy Oh Hell No alongside Jack Black, but reportedly chose to exit the project rather than receive a Covid vaccine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “producers on Oh Hell No made the request that cast on the project would need to be vaccinated”.

Ice Cube or his representatives have yet to comment on the report. However, the rapper appeared to express cynicism about the response to the pandemic last year.

In a tweet published in June 2020, Ice Cube wrote: “Doctors of the world: Stop lying about the Coronavirus. The people needs absolute TRUTH.”

Despite his tweet, the rapper has been spotted wearing masks at public events in recent months, and previously pledged support for mask-wearing on his Twitter account.

The Independent has contacted Ice Cube’s representatives for comment.

Oh Hell No, which was due to begin filming this winter, revolves around Black’s character falling in love with the mother of his rival, who would have been played by Ice Cube.

Sony are reportedly recasting Ice Cube’s role.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ice Cube exits $9m film role after ‘declining Covid vaccine’