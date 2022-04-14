Ice Age animation studio finally lets Scrat get acorn before being closed down

The animation studio behind the Ice Age films have posted farewell clip of Scrat finally getting his acorn.

Blue Sky Studios announced in April last year that they were closing down for good, citing the economic imparts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the final days of production almost 12 months later, a small team of artists came together to create one final animation, described as a “send-off on our own terms”.

The clip features Scrat, Ice Age‘s iconic sabre-toothed squirrel, finally getting his hands on the acorn that eluded him for 20 years.

Source Link Ice Age animation studio finally lets Scrat get acorn before being closed down