Ian Matos: Olympic diving star dies aged 32

Olympic diver Ian Matos has died aged 32 following illness after suffering from a lung infection.

The Brazilian had spent two months in hospital before his condition worsened on Wednesday.

An Olympian at the Rio Games in 2016, Matos would finish eighth with partner Luiz Outerelo.

While Matos won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.

Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement: “We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32.

Ian Matos competes in the men’s 3m springboard at the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup

“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Matos had revealed how British diving star Tom Daley had proven a source of inspiration to stop hiding his sexuality.

Daley came out as bi-sexual in 2013, but has since referred to himself as gay.

And Matos came out as gay in 2014 despite the prospect of losing sponsors ahead of a home Games in 2016.

