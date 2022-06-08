Ian Blackford v Boris Johnson full exchange: Blackford attacks ‘delusional’ PM after confidence vote

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Ian Blackford called Boris Johnson a “lame duck” prime minister and likened him to the black knight in Monty Python during his speech at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June).

Johnson thanked Blackford for his “characteristic warm words” and said that the SNP leader was the glue keeping the United Kingdom together.

Blackford repeated his calls for the PM to resign, saying that 41 per cent of Tory backbenchers were with him.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ian Blackford v Boris Johnson full exchange: Blackford attacks ‘delusional’ PM after confidence vote