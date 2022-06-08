Ian Blackford attacks Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during PMQs exchange

Ian Blackford criticised Boris Johnson over Scottish independence during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June), calling him a “lame duck” prime minister and said he would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Nicola Sturgeon to take his nation to independence.

Johnson thanked Blackford for his “characteristic warm words” and said that the SNP leader was the glue keeping the United Kingdom together.

Accusing Johnson of behaving like the black knight in Monty Python, Blackford repeated his calls for the PM to resign.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.