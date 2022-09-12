I Went For ‘Brahmastra’ Ready To Suspend Every Disbelief But The Dialogues…Yikes!

Brahmastra led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is gaining much love at the box office. Fans have been excited to see a big-budget film with VFX good enough to counter any latest Hollywood movie, however, the film failed its audience, its most loyal supporters by giving them a movie with a ‘C’ grade script. How, is it that a movie that took a decade to write, and over three years to shoot never saw criticism for its dialogues that probably were side-notes on the screenplay’s first draft?

Hussain Dalal has been credited as the dialogue writer, who is also known for some good movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Jawaani Jaaneman. Brahmastra comes off as a script he wrote a decade ago when Ayan Mukerji began working on the story and never got to editing it.

What the film needs is a writer, from the first ten minutes, from the moment Shiva and Isha meet it’s quite evident that Ayan Mukerji has no plans for their love. It was a fact accepted by him that they were in love, even before they met and it was something the audience had to just accept. Bollywood is known for romance and for a generation that grew up watching love at first sight, it would not be hard to believe that Shiva and Isha were drawn to each other. It would not be hard to believe that there was a supernatural force bringing them together, drawing them together. But the film spends no time, no dialogues, no effort in making their love story believable or loveable.

For me #Brahmashtra was honestly lot of VFX,loud background score, lights, action, celebs, set But simplistic story. No depth. No research. Characters are caricatures. No arcs. Dialogues are dumb. It’s all show . No soul. No dimension. — sanskriti (@rjsanskriti) September 9, 2022

Except dialogues and boring love story, everything was good. This will do well at the boxoffice. I liked 2nd half more than 1st half. VFX is truly never-seen-before in Indian Cinema.#BrahmashtraReview #Brahmashtra — Prashant Yadav (@BeingPrashant96) September 10, 2022

If only Ayan Mukerji had spent 1/10th of the #Brahmashtra VFX budget on actual script and lyrics writer.

The dialogues are so bad. — Darshan Pania 💉💉 (@i_m_Pania) September 11, 2022

If we take a look at Alia Bhatt’s character Isha, there is little to no information about her. Shiva makes no effort to find out anything about her, to know her. The makers spend no time deepening their bond. Shiva and Isha’s love never moves beyond the first sight of attraction and it quickly becomes stale, enough to feel like an unreasonable attachment. Especially in a scene where Isha is angry with Shiva for hiding his powers from her when they hardly had spent a full week together. Their love still could have been salvaged, through dialogues, in scenes where they were not doing much but following someone, or meeting after a week. Instead of using the scenes for good reason, to add value to the movie or its freakishly one-dimensional characters, Ayan spends it to explain the scene, the plot, or for nothing altogether.

Isha is a character that could have easily been replaced by a rock and still would have the same impact — a rock left behind by his mother, a rock that resembled his father, still would have a more dept than Isha. What Isha lacked was material and Alia Bhatt did her best she could by being in every scene, supporting Ranbir, and being the reason for his love. But when the script does not give her a logical reason to be the button, it can’t be shown or explained through VFX.

The only interaction they actually have through dialogues, and important medium in visual media are, “Kon ho tum?” (Who are you) and “Kya ho tum?” (What are you). There aren’t any meaningful conversations between the two, and without them, comparing her to Godness Parvati and him to Lord Shiv is a leap no one is willing to take.

#Brahmashtra should be witnessed in big screen only because of it’s new concept of #Astraverse and some never seen visuals and stunning actions.

The story is good but the presentation could have been more better.

Love Story angle and the dialogues are disappointment of this movie pic.twitter.com/K4zHXdnenI — Yashwant Choudhary (@yash_or_no) September 10, 2022

#Brahmashtra is literally the WORST movie i have ever watched! Worst dialogues! VFX are also okayisshhh! I mean i can’t believe this took 5 years to make! Ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt’s acting is very immature! Please don’t waste your time and money! Please. — Masoom Patel (@masoom_08) September 9, 2022

My request to #Brahmashtra makers, in part 2 please make it more about the story and cringeless dialogues than “Lovestoriyan” — Anushka (@anushkaaaaaa__) September 11, 2022

I really enjoyed #Brahmashtra. There’s 2 superstars in the film & they shine! And NO I’m not talking about Ranbir-Alia. It was a fun cinema experience, packed theatre, whistles & claps. But why are the dialogues so damn horribly written. Kya fook ke dialogue likhein hain? — Dr. Mannat Mahajan (@IamMMahajan01) September 11, 2022

It is not just their interaction but also others like Mouni Roy’s Junoon revealing her life does not belong to herself, SRK’s Mohan Bhargav’s naming ceremony for Zor and Raftar. Even Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiring moment for Ranbir ends with a dialogue, “tujhe DJ se Dragon bana dunja” (will turn you from a DJ to a dragon). None of them leave behind the impact that Brahmastra hoped to do.

Every fight scene, every VFX moment, and every cameo from Shah Rukh Khan to Dimple Kapadia brought excitement to the theatre. However, cameos and VFX are not what Bollywood needs. What we need right now are stories that filmmakers can make us believe in even if they are about Gods and their devotees, and it’s not that big of a leap from reality.

