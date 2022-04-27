‘I want another go’: Dillian Whyte seeks Tyson Fury rematch despite knockout loss

Dillian Whyte wants “another go” at Tyson Fury as he believes the way in which he lost was “illegal” and so shouldn’t have stood.

Fury stopped Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, retaining the WBC heavyweight title after his challenger beat the referee’s count but fell into the official’s arms.

Fury had put down Whyte with an uppercut, though Whyte claimed that the champion had pushed him over after landing the punch.

“I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

And he added: “When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying to regather my senses and he proper, full-on pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas, which is illegal.

“This isn’t wrestling, this is boxing. But as usual, they let Fury do what he wants and get away with it. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and carry on fighting.

“He pushed me and then he said to the referee: ‘Don’t let the fight carry on.’ The referee isn’t doing his job. Okay, I got caught, no doubt. A good shot. I went for the left uppercut, he went for the right uppercut and he’s a bit taller than me, so obviously he landed his at range and I was hurt.

“I didn’t go straight down, I was hurt and trying to get my senses together, then he full-on, two-handed pushed me.”

After the fight Fury suggested he would follow through on his retirement from the sport and so it isn’t likely Whyte will get his rematch. Fury’s wife Paris has said the only thing he would come out of retirement for would be a unification bout.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are fighting in a rematch later this year and the winner of that duel could fight Fury in an attempt to become undisputed heavyweight champion.

