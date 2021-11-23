The American flag was flying at half-mast on Monday in Waukesha, Wisconsin as shocked and crying locals waited at a favourite watering hole for a shuttle to take them to the vigil for victims mowed down a day earlier at the Milwaukee suburb’s annual Christmas parade.

The vigil was happening at a park about a half-mile away from The Destination, with mourners gathering nearer to the tragic scene where an SUV driver on Sunday killed five people and injured dozens more, including a group of “dancing grannies” and a high school band.

Tricia Tucker (Sheila Flynn)

Tricia Tucker, 52, saw the whole disaster unfold; she lives in a condo building downtown in the Milwaukee suburb 25 minutes of the Wisconsin capital. The grandmother was attending the parade with her children, grandchildren, other friends and relatives on Sunday when the festive day turned to tragedy as a 39-year-old man with a long rap sheet allegedly plowed into the crowd.

No one’s entirely sure why that happened – but Ms Tucker will never forget the aftermath.

“I’m just grabbing the kids to get them off the street,” she tells The Independent. “My oldest son, he saw people get hit. He saw people run over … [and] runs to help.”

She chokes up as she describes “literally grabbing kids by their jackets, throwing them into my building – because the doors, when they close, they lock.

“I’m screaming for everybody who can hear me to run into my place,” she says – as she ran outside to find her youngest daughter, 18, who was home from boarding school for the holidays.

“I run back inside thinking that maybe she had come back inside, and I didn’t see her,” Ms Tucker says. “I go back into my community room [of the condo building]; my son-in-law was holding my 18-month-old grandbaby, covering my 25-year-old daughter, who’s eight months pregnant – cowering on the floor, hiding behind a coach – because all we knew at that point?

“There’s a vehicle plowing people over” – compounded by now-debunked rumours of the driver pulling out a weapon and becoming an active shooter.

When this type of chaos hits a small city in the heartland of America, it’s hard to initially work out what is happening – and given the goings-on in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin over the past year, people panicked.

Ms Tucker was “running in the street, calling her name,” she says of her quest to find her daughter, Mya. “I’m pushing people out of the way … and I’m screaming her name, and I run up to a body; that’s not her.

“I went up to another body; that’s not her … I’m just running frantically, and I’m screaming, screaming, ‘Has anybody seen my daughter?’”

She adds: ‘I stopped to help one boy from the marching band. His legs were buckled underneath him, and he just had this look on his face, and I think he was in shock – and his eyes were so wide, and he was just shaking.”

Minutes after, she says, she found Mya.

“I’m just turning for a couple of blocks, and then I turned – with my backs towards my place – and I’m literally tackled to my knees. And it was her. She heard me yelling for her.”

