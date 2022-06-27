‘I love you, Woody’: Alec Baldwin announces new interview with Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin has announced he will be interviewing director Woody Allen in an Instagram Live on Tuesday (28 June).

Baldwin told his fans about the interview on Sunday night (26 June). He could be seen laughing in an Instagram video and saying: “This coming Tuesday I’m gonna be doing an Instagram Live at 10.30 Eastern Time with… Woody Allen, who I love. I love you, Woody.”

The interview will stream at 3.30pm BST in the UK.

In the caption, Baldwin wrote: “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation.

“If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue.”

Baldwin was referring to the Allen v Farrow documentary that came out on HBO in February last year.

It includes a never-before-seen home video of Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old, talking about Allen allegedly sexually abusing her.

Allen has denied the allegations, calling them “untrue and disgraceful”.

Baldwin, himself, has been at the centre of controversy in recent months after a gun held by the actor on the set of Rust went off in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The movie’s director Joel D’Souza was also injured in the shooting, which sparked widespread scrutiny over gun safety protocols on Hollywood film sets.

