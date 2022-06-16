‘I love all children’: Dolly Parton donates $1m to paediatric infectious disease research

Dolly Parton has donated $1m to research into paediatric infectious diseases.

The “Jolene” vocalist has assisted Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) with their research into infectious diseases with a specific focus on their effects on children.

“I love all children,” Parton explained in a statement. “No child should ever have to suffer, and I’m willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible.”

The country singer-songwriter is no stranger to using her money for good causes, as she previously donated the same amount to the research centre in April 2020 for coronavirus vaccine research.

The gift was in honour of her longtime friend, Dr Naji Abumrad, who was working there to increase scientific knowledge and advance the battle against Covid-19.

Ultimately, her donation helped to create the Moderna vaccine, which she received herself in March 2021.

In response to Parton’s recent donation, VUMC expressed their gratitude and stated that it would be used to “accelerate their work”.

Dolly Parton and Dr Naji Abumrad (Dolly Parton)

“We are deeply honoured by Dolly’s contribution to our research mission,” said Dr Mark Denison, professor of paediatrics.

“For over 40 years our division has been a national and international leader in studies for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of life-threatening infections, and this gift will accelerate our work and support new ideas.”

