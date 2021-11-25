‘I had olive oil for blood’: Jared Leto says House of Gucci role had him ‘snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce’

Jared Leto has opened up about capturing the legacy of Paolo Gucci in a colourful new interview, claiming that the role was his “love letter to Italy”.

Leto plays the Italian fashion designer in Ridley Scott’s biopic House of Gucci, which is released in cinemas tomorrow (26 November).

Speaking to i-D magazine, the actor was asked about capturing the legacy of the real Gucci.

“I did it all,” he replied. “I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy.

“Bringing Paolo to life was like birthing a bowling ball out of my sphincter. I keep saying my butt was shaking like two little chicken bones on that set. It was a very physical performance. There’s something about corduroy, I think: when you put it on, it’s like you can catch fire.”

Leto, who stars opposite Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino in the film, added that there was a “lot of work and preparation”.

Jared Leto in ‘House of Gucci’ (MGM/Universal)

“Yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could,” he continued, “and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the oesophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci.”

The film is out in UK cinemas from 26 November.

