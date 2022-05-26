'I Feel Poor Now': Twitter Reacts As Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Has Tvs Worth Rs. 30-40 Lakhs In Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in New Delhi to promote a TV brand and revealed that he had TVs worth Rs. 30-40 lakh in his house. The revelation garnered a huge response from the netizens on social media. While addressing the crowd during the event, Khan said that he was a fan of the brand and went on to list the number of televisions that he has in Mannat.

Taking the stage Shah Rukh Khan said, “I have one in the bedroom, I have one in the living room, I have another one in my little son AbRam’s room, I have one in Aryan’s room, I have one in my daughter’s room… Recently, some other redundant make of television got spoilt in the gym, I only wait for the days when the old televisions get busted so I can quickly go and buy an LG. The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half. By that calculation, I’ve spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions.”

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Itne ka toh hamare baba ka ghar bhe nai hai,” (even our house isn’t that expensive). Take a look at the reactions below.

Mashallah!

Itne ka toh hamare baba ka ghar bhe nai hai….. — Karrar Ali (@KarrarA65677471) May 25, 2022

Well u should have think before comparing with him He is KING ofc — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) May 24, 2022

Wait, only now you feel poor?? — Misha 🇹🇹 🇵🇸 (@misha23brij) May 24, 2022

King of Bollywood #ShahRukhKhan — Sikendra Khan (@sikendra_khan) May 24, 2022

Shahrukh is a man of comparison and lots of ego. He is having that habit of proud show off.Aamir Khan never that he is a super star, but he is and infact he is more talented than SRK. Big B won’t say that he is a king of bollywood but SRK does. So don’t be fantastic for this man. — Anadishwar Tripathi (@AnadishwarT) May 25, 2022

After a screen absence of over four years, Khan is now gearing up for the release Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is set to release on 25 January 2023. In April 2022, it was announced that he will be appearing in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, scheduled for release on 22 December 2023.

