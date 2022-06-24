‘I ended her life’: Brian Laundrie’s confession note revealed as he claimed he wanted to ‘take away’ Gabby Petito’s pain

Brian Laundrie claimed he wanted to “take away” Gabby Petito’s pain in a confession note found beside his remains.

Fox News obtained the notebook in which Laundrie admitted killing Ms Petito, which revealed he perversely claimed the killing was “merciful”.

“I ended her life,” Laundrie wrote in a notebook recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park alongside Laundrie’s body on 20 October 2021.

“I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided I took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

Laundrie died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A coroner ruled Ms Petito died by manual strangulation. Her body was found on the border of the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September after a month-long, nationwide, missing persons search that captured the attention of the country.

He also wrote: “From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

A page from Brian Laundrie’s notebook recovered by the FBI (Fox News Digital)

Ms Petito and Laundrie set off in their campervan on a cross-country trip in July 2021 and had been documenting their travels on YouTube.

On 1 September, Laundrie returned to his parents’ home alone.

Ms Petito’s parents reported her missing on 11 September after they couldn’t get in contact with her and Laundrie was refusing to say where she was.

Laundrie went on the run days later with his family telling police he was heading into the nature reserve close to their home.

On 19 September, Ms Petito’s remains were found in a Wyoming national park with her autopsy confirming that she had been strangled to death.

A month later on 20 October, Laundrie’s remains were found inside the Florida reserve, about five miles from his parent’s house.

