‘I don’t want it to happen again:’ Uvalde victim, 11, testifies before Congress

An 11-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor begged Congress on Wednesday to not let another school massacre happen again – detailing how she hid in a classroom and covered herself in blood as the gunman stalked her classroom.

Miah Cerrillo, 11, was in her fourth-grade classroom during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers after shooting his grandmother just blocks away.

In videotaped testimony before the House Oversight Committe on Wednesday, she described not only playing dead but also using a fatally injured teacher’s phone to call 911.

“I told [the dispatcher] that we need help and to send the police,” the fourth-grader told the committee.

She said her teacher had received an email about the shooter and told students to hide – before he arrived at the door, shot out the glass, entered and began shooting.”

She said Wednesday that she no longer felt safe and was terrified such a shooting would happen again.

The 11-year-old and the other students were in the school with the shooter for more than an hour before authorities eventually burst in and killed Ramos, a time lapse that has prompted serious questions and outrage.

Ms Cerrillo said Ramos played sad music during the attack, describing it as “I want people to die music,” according to the CNN producer who interviewed her.

She also got ahold of a 911 dispatcher while still in the classroom, she told CNN, repeating “we’re in trouble” and begging for help.

“I heard the grownups later say the police were outside and that they weren’t coming in,” producer Nora Nous said the child told her. “Why didn’t they come in? Why didn’t they save us?”

The fourth-grader is traumatised since the event, her family says, and they’ve started a GoFundMe to help with therapy and medical expenses; it has already raised nearly $470,000, far more than the listed $10,000 goal.

Also scheduled to testify Wednesday were Felix and Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, was killed in the Uvalde shooting.

Mr Rubio, who is a Uvalde County Sheriff’s deputy, responded to the scene on 24 May but was not allowed to enter the school and was kept out of the classroom by other officers after Ramos had been killed.

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, pictured with their daughter, 10-year-old Lexi, who was killed on 24 May while in a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde (Rubio Family)

He and his wife begged for gun control following their daughter’s senseless murder, pushing for officials to outlaw AR-15 rifles.

“We live in this really small town in this red state, and everyone keeps telling us, you know,t hat it’s not the time to be political, but it is – it is,” Ms Rubio told The New York Times in the days following the massacre. “Don’t let this happen to anybody else.”

She said the family had declined an invitation to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a pro-gun Republican in a pro-gun state who has blamed the shooting on mental health failures.

“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio said. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”

Lexi’s great-grandfather, Ruben Mata, was captured on video angrily confronting officers in Uvalde on Sunday about authorities’ delay in entering the elementary school.

Just weeks before the shooting in Uvalde, another parent – Zeneta Everhart, of Buffalo, New York – almost lost her adult son when a gunman opened fire at the supermarket where he worked.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son was injured in the May Buffalo supermarket shooting , said she planned to talk to Congress about her son, gun reform and education (Courtesy of Zeneta Everhart/Office of NY State Sen Tim Kennedy via AP)

Ms Everhart on Wednesday was also scheduled to testify before Congress about her son, Zaire Goodman, who was injured in the 14 May incident at Tops in Buffalo.

Payton S. Gendron, 18, killed ten Black people and injured three other victims before being taken into custody; he has already pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community.”

Ms Everhart’s son was hit by a bullet that entered through his neck and exited out his back; she has called his survivle “a miracle.”

Before her Congressional testimony, she told local station WIVB: “I think that the access to guns in this country is ridiculous. It’s way too easy to get one.”

In addition to speaking about her son, she said she planned to “talk about education, about how the education system does not teach true African American history in this country and overall I’ll talk about Buffalo.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘I don’t want it to happen again:’ Uvalde victim, 11, testifies before Congress