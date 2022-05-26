‘I don’t need this’: Wizz Air pilot rants at passengers after seven-hour delay

A Wizz Air pilot lost his cool with passengers this week, after what they say was a seven-hour delay on the tarmac at Gatwick.

The flight – thought to be flight W65747, Wizz Air’s service from Gatwick to Larnaca, Cyprus – had reportedly sat for hours on the runway at Gatwick Airport before customers began to get unruly and asking staff if they could get off.

Passenger Hannah Mace filmed the incident – showing passengers visibly shocked at the pilot’s tone – and posted it to TikTok with the caption: “Ryanair would never”.

The clip has already had 1.8 million views.

“A show of hands please – who wants to get off?” the pilot can be heard shouting loudly in the video.

“We won’t be going tonight if you get off.

“You know, I don’t need this, my crew don’t need this.

“We are doing what we can to get you out of here. It’s out of our control.

“Okay? Completely out of my control. We are doing everything we can.”

Passengers in the background can be heard laughing and gasping at the pilot’s reaction.

“We’re being told off!” marvels one.

“If you wanna get off, I’ll let you off. No problem,” the pilot reiterates.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows that Wizz Air’s Gatwick to Larnaca service ran late on both Sunday and Monday evening this week, arriving three hours and 40 minutes late and three hours 25 minutes late respectively.

Wizz Air wasn’t the only airline to come under fire for lengthy delays at Gatwick this week – easyJet grounded some 24 Gatwick flights at the last minute on Tuesday, blaming “air traffic restrictions due to weather” and refusing some customers compensation due to “extraordinary circumstances”.

Nicola Caine’s family had their easyJet flight from Manchester to Tenerife cancelled on Monday and were bussed more than four hours down to Gatwick by the airline for a replacement flight the following day.

However, that flight, too was cancelled, and the family of four say they spent Tuesday night sleeping on the airport floor.

The Independent has approached Wizz Air for comment.

