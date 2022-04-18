‘I did it for both of us’: Brother of Boston Marathon victim emotionally completes race

The brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard emotionally completed the race and insisted: “I did it for both of us.”

Henry Richard, 20, was met at the finish line by his parents and sister Jane after completing the 26-mile course.

Martin, from Dorchester, Massachusetts, was just eight-years-old when he was killed when the second of the bomb went off in the April 2013 terrorist attack.

“It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Mr Richard said.

“I know Martin would have been doing it with me – so happy to finish it, that’s all I can think about. I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family.”

And he added: “I love this city and I couldn’t be more grateful to them and everything they’ve done for me. No matter what happens, you’ve got to keep fighting, you’ll get to where you want to go.”

