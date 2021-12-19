‘I cannot vote to continue’: Manchin dooms Biden’s Build Back Better plan during Fox interview

Sen Joe Manchin announced on Sunday that he would vote against President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act should it come to the Senate floor, likely guaranteeing that the legislation will never make it to the president’s desk.

The shocking announcement came after months of negotiations between Mr Manchin, progressives, and the White House and is a major setback for the Biden administration at a time when the White House is already battling underwater poll numbers and concerns about midterm elections next year.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything possible. I can’t get there,” the West Virginia centrist Democrat told Fox News Sunday guest host Bret Baier.

“You’re done? This is a no?” asked Mr Baier in response.

“This is a no,” Mr Manchin confirmed.

The news comes days after it was announced that the Democratic-controlled Senate was shifting focus to voting rights legislation, another issue in which Mr Manchin’s opposition to changes to the filibuster is expected to doom any attempt at progress.

More follows…

