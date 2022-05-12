Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes he is he best player in the world in his position after winning the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

The 29-year-old Egyptian has enjoyed another sensational season at Anfield, scoring 30 goals and providing 16 assists in 48 games in all competitions.

Salah has helped Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup, make the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League, and keep them in contention for the Premier League title with two matches remaining.

And he has not held back with his belief that no player in the world can match his quality.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, he said: “If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best.

“I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words. I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty.”

Liverpool have the opportunity to win their second trophy of the season on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup.

But Jurgen Klopp looks set to be without key midfielder Fabinho after he came off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“Fabinho felt a muscle and we’re in touch with Liverpool,” Klopp said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“He’ll go through some exams today but we’re hopeful he’ll be ready (for the) Champions League final.”

Source Link ‘I am the best’: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah sends message to his rivals