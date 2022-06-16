‘I am literally going to cry’: Fans react to first glimpse of Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda

The first trailer for the new Matildafilm has been released, offering fans a first glimpse of Emma Thompson in the role of Miss Trunchbull.

In Roald Dahl’s original 1988 book and the 1996 film, Miss Trunchbull was the ferocious, tyrannical headteacher at the school attended by young bookworm, Matilda. The principal would lock children in a cupboard called “The Chokey” when they misbehaved.

Thompson has undergone an impressive transformation for the role: in the trailer, she is shown wearing a military-style uniform, with her hair scraped back into a bun and her teeth yellowed.

Fans were delighted. “emma thompson as miss trunchbull… i’m screaming,” tweeted one person.

“Emma Thompson as the Trunchbull? F***. Yes,” added another.

A third wrote: “Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull is my spirit animal.”

See more reactions below.

The new film is based on the Tony and Olivier award-winning 2010 stage production Matilda the Musical. It also stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey and Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough as Matilda’s parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Screenwriter Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling) has adapted the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

Matilda will be released across the UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 2 December 2022. Netflix will release the film across the world [excluding the UK and Ireland] this Christmas.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘I am literally going to cry’: Fans react to first glimpse of Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda