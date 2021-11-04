‘I absolutely love this pig’: Fans delight in M&S Christmas advert starring Tom Holland as Percy Pig

Marks & Spencer have unveiled their Christmas advert, leaving fans squealing with delight over an animated Percy Pig who is brought to life in one of the supermarket’s London stores.

Spiderman star Tom Holland voices the beloved pig who finds himself suddenly alive after a Christmas fairy (voiced by Dawn French) accidentally drops her wand into the gift he was wrapped up inside.

He then runs around the supermarket discovering all the festive treats that M&S Food has to offer, with the fairy to guide him and tell him what’s what.

Viewers were delighted to see their favourite pig-shaped candy come to life, with many charmed by his sense of wonder as he experiences his first taste of Christmas.

“I absolutely love this pig,” declared one social media user, while another confessed that only their real-life friends and family “know how hard I cried at seeing Percy Pig”.

Fans of Holland, whose upcoming film Spiderman: No Way Home is set for release later this year, were pleasantly surprised to find him voicing M&S’s iconic mascot.

“Tom Holland… As Percy Pig?? The crossover I didn’t know I needed,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another wrote: “I didn’t know I needed Tom Holland in a Christmas advert until now.”

Others pointed out that Holland’s role as Percy Pig had been manifested in an episode of The Simpsons, where Homer Simpson sings a rhyme about “Spiderpig”.

“Tom Holland as the voice of Percy Pig in the new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert once again proves everything that happens in The Simpsons eventually becomes a reality,” wrote one person, while another added simply: “Spiderpig. I’m so happy.”

French also gained praise for her role as the fairy in the advert, and some people have asked the supermarket to sell the character as an ornament in stores.

“Are they going to sell the Dawn French fairy in stores? Because I’m going to *need* one,” said a fan of the actor and comedian.

“I want a Percy Pig and a Dawn French fairy. M&S need to make the fairy happen!” demanded another.

However, some people pointed out that Percy Pig might not have been too happy if he had come across pigs in blankets or the cold cuts in the store.

“Do you think the end of this ad is when Percy saw the pigs in blankets?” asked one person.

“Percy will have a fit when he finds the pigs in blankets,” said another.

According to M&S, Percy Pig himself said: “Running around exploring the WHOLE M&S Foodhall felt like my own personal supermarket sweep – what more could you want for Christmas?! I found so many festive gems I could only have dreamed of, including my good friend Colin the Caterpillar!”

