Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Reveal Official Wedding Photos Ahead Of Ceremony, Fans Call It 'Marriage Of The Century'

South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have tied the knot and shared their official wedding photos. The couple’s wedding photo was shared by their respective management via social media and also informed that their wedding ceremony will be taking place today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin started dating after their hit show Crash Landing On You ended in 2020. The couple later surprised their fans as they announced that they were going to tie the knot.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam shared their wedding photos along with the statement that read, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead. We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

As the photos of the CLOY couppple were shared online, fans trended #TheBinJinWedding and called it the ‘Marriage of the century’. Fans took to social media and congratulated the couple.

After two years of dating, it’s finally our real-time Crash Landing On You couple’s wedding today. Congratulations Hyun Bin and Son Yejin! #TheBinJinWedding #BinJinWedding pic.twitter.com/PTUXnhHK03 — Mega Magazine (@mega_magazine) March 31, 2022

congratulations hyun bin and son yejin, wishing you both an everlasting love and happiness 😭🤍 *I’m still sobbing 😭#BinJinWedding #TheBinJinWedding#CLOYEpisode17 pic.twitter.com/ZY3id9Bv9I — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) March 31, 2022

FINALLY!!!! 😭😭😭 First wedding photos of Son Yejin and Hyunbin as husband and wife. 🥺#TheBinjinWedding pic.twitter.com/uWDG6c4qLx — 💕 BINJIN MARRIED (@forsonyejin) March 31, 2022

All focus is on Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s wedding as the “marriage of the century” is just a few hours away ♥🙏 pic.twitter.com/1xpRPshSOn — binjin_lovers 💖💖 (@BinjinLovers) March 31, 2022

Marriage of the Century indeed 💕 #TheBinJinWedding — eonjin20201 (@eonjin20201) March 31, 2022

“Since they have reigned as top stars for more than 10yrs after their debut, the news of their marriage shook not only the country but abroad.” Everyone is shookt for the marriage of the century. 😁😍https://t.co/snjbe8wB8a pic.twitter.com/OtfOiGS3vW — Suzy 💐 (@suzy_felicity) March 30, 2022

