Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin Reveal Official Wedding Photos Ahead Of Ceremony, Fans Call It 'Marriage Of The Century'

Posted on March 31, 2022

South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have tied the knot and shared their official wedding photos. The couple’s wedding photo was shared by their respective management via social media and also informed that their wedding ceremony will be taking place today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin started dating after their hit show Crash Landing On You ended in 2020. The couple later surprised their fans as they announced that they were going to tie the knot.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam shared their wedding photos along with the statement that read, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead. We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

As the photos of the CLOY couppple were shared online, fans trended #TheBinJinWedding and called it the ‘Marriage of the century’. Fans took to social media and congratulated the couple.

