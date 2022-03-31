Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: Korea celebrates ‘marriage of the century’ as top stars tie the knot

Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in a private ceremony in Seoul on Thursday (31 March).

The famous Korean actors most recently starred together in Netflix’s famous K-Drama Crash Landing on You, which follows the story of a successful South Korean businesswoman (Son) from Seoul, who gets swept up in a sudden storm and crash lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ.

Over there, the businesswoman meets an army captain (Hyun) in the Korean People’s Army who decides to help her hide. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

CLOY is the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Hyun and Son’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam confirmed the news of their marriage in a statement.

“Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple,” the statement read. “The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with Covid-19, so we ask for your generous understanding.

“We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning,” they said. “Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Many K-Drama fans also shared congratulatory messages for the actors on social media, with some calling the wedding “the marriage of the century”.

Most of them are “quite happy” about Son and Kyun’s wedding after watching their chemistry on screen.

Hindustan Times executive editor Sachin Kalbag wrote: “Big day at home today. Wife and daughter are going ga-ga over a South Korean celebrity wedding. Don’t remember the wife being this excited at even *our* wedding. #BinJinWedding.”

One fan wrote: “I’m so happy for Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. May these two have a wonderful marriage and everlasting love.”

Another person added: “I’m so happy for them! They are the most beautiful couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness! Congratulations Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin!”

Source Link Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: Korea celebrates ‘marriage of the century’ as top stars tie the knot