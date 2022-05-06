Huw Edwards caught eating croissant while reporting local election results live on air

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was caught out when he tried to sneak in a croissant during the early morning election coverage on Friday (6 May).

“I’m going to admit to you that I’ve just had a little bit of croissant and I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that, but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning,” Edwards said after appearing to wipe crumbs from his mouth.

